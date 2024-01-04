Britney Spears On Comeback Reports: “I’ll Never Return To The Music Industry”

Source: YouTube

Just after news broke that Charli XCX and other artists were writing songs for a Britney Spears comeback album, she is setting the record straight on Instagram.

Rolling Stone confirmed that it was actually Britney’s team who reached out to songwriters to get songs to present to Britney in an effort to convince her to record an album. “Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music,” the source says. “As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her.”

But it doesn’t sound like Britney is on board according to a spicy Instagram post. “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry,” “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!”

That said, she has released a few songs with Elton John and Will.i.am recently.