Britney Spears Nonchalantly Admits She Burned Her Home Gym Down
Oops… she did it again!
On Wednesday, Brit Brit hopped on the Insta to say she hasn’t been in her home gym for six months because it went up in flames.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_lF6pDgT4C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.”“I walked past the door to the gym and flames… By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.” BUT WE HAVE QUESTIONS.
Turns out only two pieces of equipment survived and she launched into sharing her workout routine you can do with those. That wasn’t the only video she shared…she also shared the hair flip video, and the others expressed how happy she is, how much she loved her shirt, and how much she misses her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Busy day.
“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime,” she wrote. “I have actually lost weight from missing him ….”