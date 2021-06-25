      Weather Alert

Britney Spears’ Mother is Very Concerned for Britney Following Conservatorship Testimony

Jun 25, 2021 @ 6:51am

Since Britney Spears testified at a hearing regarding her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23rd, her mother is said to be “very concerned.”

 

Britney spoke about her mother during her testimony saying, “She made me feel like my dad does,” said Britney, “very similar [to] her behavior and my dad, but just a different dynamic.”

Britney took to Instagram after her testimony to apologize to fans for “pretending everything was okay,” a trait she attributed to her mother.

“No matter how s–tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok,” wrote Britney.

