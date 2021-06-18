      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Might Not Perform Again

Jun 18, 2021 @ 7:01am

Britney Spears updated fans on Instagram Friday, answering several fan questions.

 

She answered what her favorite business trip was…Italy to stay in Donatella Versace’s “beautiful villa”.  Shoe size?  7

Then a fan asked if she was “ready to take the stage again?”.

“Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?” she asked, before answering, “I have no idea.” “I’m having fun right now,” “I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”

