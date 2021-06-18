Britney Spears Might Not Perform Again

Britney Spears updated fans on Instagram Friday, answering several fan questions.
She answered what her favorite business trip was…Italy to stay in Donatella Versace’s “beautiful villa”. Shoe size? 7
Then a fan asked if she was “ready to take the stage again?”.
“Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?” she asked, before answering, “I have no idea.” “I’m having fun right now,” “I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”