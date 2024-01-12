99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears’ Memoir Sales At 2 Million Copies

January 12, 2024 10:38AM EST
Share
Britney Spears’ Memoir Sales At 2 Million Copies
HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the “The X Factor” Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Sales for Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, has passed 2 million copies in the U.S. (including hardcover, audiobooks, and ebooks.) “My book has officially sold over 2 million copies in the US!!! Thank you to all the fans who have supported me and my story. Love you All!!!” Spears said in a statement.

The Woman In Me broke publishing records when the first million copies sold in the first week of its release in October. It’s also a bestseller in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia

. An estimated 3 million copies are currently in print around the world.

More about:
2 million copies
Britney Spears
memoir
Sales
the woman in me

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
4

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
5

Dolly Parton Grants a Dying Man's Bucket List Wish

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE