‘The Woman In Me’ is coming to the screen and yes, it has Britney’s blessing.

Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

John M. Chu, who is directing the “Wicked” movies, is directing this project. No word yet on casting on when it might hit theaters.

