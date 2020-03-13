Britney Spears May Refuse To Work Because Of Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears reportedly “doesn’t want to work” out of resentment for her father, Jamie Spears, and the rules of her conservatorship. A source told Us Weekly: “Britney has expressed that she doesn’t want to work again because she doesn’t want to continue to essentially keep herself under the conservatorship,” “Britney resents that her dad is given a monthly allowance which is around $10,000 a month for his services overseeing her finances.”
As conservator, Jamie has power over her multimillion dollar estate, her personal affairs, her relationships and even her taxes. Her youngest son, Jayden, recently went on an Instagram story rant alleging that she might quit the business entirely.
