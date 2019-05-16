Britney Spears’ Manager Says Britney’s Career Is On Hold…Maybe Forever

Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, said her career is on hold until her health improves.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he said. “If that time never comes again, it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again.”

She checked out of a mental health facility on April 25th after staying for nearly a month as she sought help in dealing with her father’s illness. Rudolph shared that he has been receiving information about Spears’ current medical condition on a “need-to-know basis” and that is how he is determining her career plans. He said, “From what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

She was supposed to start her residency in Vegas in February. Rudolph said, “It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness.” The residency, which was supposed to kick off February 13, was put on ice.

Rudolph tells us it’s always been up to Britney when she wanted to work and when she didn’t. He said, “Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

In the meantime, a judge is looking over her conservatorship case to see if adjustments should be made in her father’s power over her affairs.

