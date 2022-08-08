Britney Spears Mad That Ex-Kevin Federline Is Speaking About Her Relationship With Her Sons

Kevin Federline said in a new interview that his sons with Britney Spears — Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15 — are choosing not to see her right now, hinting that they’re having a tough time dealing with her posting nude pictures on social media after her 13-year conservatorship was ended. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” he said. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding. I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”
Britney then hopped on her Instagram Story to fire back: “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”
Her husband Sam Asghari also posted on social media. “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.” “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”
Kevin’s lawyer a month ago said the boys felt “overwhelmed” and that’s why they didn’t attend her wedding to Sam.
