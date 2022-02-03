Britney Spears Lunches With Her Lawyer That “Turned My Life Around”

Britney Spears looked happy in an Instagram post with her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!” “We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!”
She continued, “Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you !!!!”
Another court hearing was held last month to discuss her estate and her father Jamie’s request for her to continue paying his legal fees after the end of the conservatorship. A decision was not made regarding the fees, but Britney’s estate was transferred to her and is now managed by Miller Kaplan.
