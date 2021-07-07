Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager And Lawyer Both Resign After 13 Years

More big changes for Britney Spears as her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, is resigning due to Britney wanting to retire. Rudolph has presented her for much of her 25-year career, and quit with a letter to her dad, Jamie Spears, and co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.
He said in part, “I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details,” It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”
Rudolph also manages Steven Tyler and Aerosmith and Pitbull and closed with wishing “Britney all the health and happiness in the world”. He left the door open should she need him again. Read his full letter HERE.
Hours later, the lawyer who represented Britney in her conservatorship for 13 years, Samuel Ingham III, announced he is also walking away amid much scrutiny regarding the legal arrangement following her explosive testimony in June, TMZ reports.
The lawyer is “extremely upset at Britney‘s statement in court…that she never knew she could end the conservatorship,” “We’re told Ingham regularly gave Britney options, including requesting that the conservatorship should end, but she never wanted to pull the plug.”