Britney Spears’ Lawyer Pushes For Her Dad To Resign As Conservator ‘Now’

Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart filed new court documents Monday asking for Jamie’s immediate removal.
In his response on August 12, Jamie said he would be “willing to step down when the time is right” as long as there was an “orderly” transition of power and “a resolution of matters pending before the Court.” In his response, Jamie said that his voluntary resignation would be contingent upon approval of his latest accounting (including $1.4 million in attorneys’ fees he incurred over the span of a year) and a substantial payment from Britney’s Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group.
Her lawyer hit back saying, “Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father,” “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal.” Rosengart continued:“Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended,” “It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”
