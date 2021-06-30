Britney Spears’ Lawyer Is About To File To End Her Conservatorship

After her emotional statement in court last week explaining she wants OUT of her 13-year-long conservatorship, now Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer is about to file the paperwork to make that happen.
Several media outlets confirmed that Samuel D. Ingham III prepared legal documents to terminate the conservatorship. GMA featured a lawyer not connected to her case to break down the legalities of what could happen from this point on.
We’ll keep you posted on the latest #FreeBritney developments!
MORE HERE