Britney Spears’ Lawyer Is About To File To End Her Conservatorship

Jun 30, 2021 @ 3:00pm

After her emotional statement in court last week explaining she wants OUT of her 13-year-long conservatorship, now Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer is about to file the paperwork to make that happen.

Several media outlets confirmed that Samuel D. Ingham III prepared legal documents to terminate the conservatorship.  GMA featured a lawyer not connected to her case to break down the legalities of what could happen from this point on.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest #FreeBritney developments!

