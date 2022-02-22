      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Is Writing A Tell-All Memoir

Feb 22, 2022 @ 7:35am

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, just released her memoir called Things I Should Have Said…now Britney is telling her own story! Britney has reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir covering her life and career.  There was a bidding war as you might expect.

 

 

Sharing a photo of an old-school typewriter on Instagram, Britney wrote in early January, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” Since her conservatorship was ended after 13 years in November, she has been the subject of a number of documentaries that have focused on her legal battle, many of which she has criticized as false.

 

