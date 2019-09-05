Britney Spears Is Upset At Her Father For Getting Angry At Her Son
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears is upset with her father Jamie following his alleged altercation with her 13-year-old son Sean, a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE.
“Both of Britney’s boys are very well-behaved and well-mannered. What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right,” says the source, who adds that their alleged fight on Aug. 24 began after Sean “locked himself in a room” after his grandfather asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.”
Jamie, 67, “got very angry,” and according to The Blast, then broke down the door. “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” says the source. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”
The 37-year-old singer — who now shares about 10 percent of custody of her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” adds the source. “Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”
