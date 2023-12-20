Britney Spears Is Posting Receipts

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the “The X Factor” Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Britney Spears shared a photo on Instagram that shows the aftermath of the fire in her home gym back in 2020. “Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020!!!,” she captioned the photo.

The picture showed weights, dumbbells, and kettlebells covered in dust and ash. Britney previously revealed that she was responsible for the fire by leaving lit candles unattended, calling it “an accident.” She lost most of her gym equipment, but was thankful that “by the grace of God” nobody got hurt in the blaze.

Spears also nearly burned down an NYC apartment building in 2002 with an unattended candle. It’s gotta be the candles, right?