Britney Spears Is Out Of Rehab

Britney Spears is out of treatment…not for a day but this time it’s because she has finally completed her program and is ready to get back to some normalcy in her life.

She was picked up by boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday afternoon after officially checking out of treatment. The two were seen heading to her home in Thousand Oaks. Spears’ release was due any day after she neared the end of her long-term treatment. Doctors and professionals working with her wanted to make sure she had a good mix of medications, as well as behavioral tools to continue to lead a successful life once she was given more freedoms.

Britney Spears Checks Out of All-Encompassing Wellness Facility After Seeking Treatment https://t.co/HRpDxCDUdc — People (@people) April 25, 2019

It’s been a long road for Spears, as she has been in treatment since January following a severe mental breakdown. Through all the controversy surrounding her treatment, her circle of advisors, along with her father have been working to make sure she gets the best care possible.