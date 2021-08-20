      Weather Alert

Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Called The Police On Her

Aug 20, 2021 @ 8:57am
Britney Spears is under investigation for an alleged battery on one of her longtime housekeepers during an argument over Britney’s dogs, but Britney and her camp say the housekeeper is making it up and the case will go nowhere.

Apparently, a housekeeper told cops she had taken one of Brit’s dogs to the vet, claiming there were issues with the treatment of the pet.  The housekeeper claims Britney confronted her when she got back from the vet, they argued about the dog’s wellness — and then Britney allegedly slapped the housekeeper’s phone out of her hands.

A report was filed but a source connected to Britney denies there was any physical altercation, and claims the Sheriff’s Dept. assured Brit’s camp the case would go nowhere. Guessing the housekeeper will be finding employment elsewhere?

