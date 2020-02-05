Britney Spears has a Museum in Los Angeles
“The Britney Spears Zone” really does exist in LA, and it’s a museum all about Ms. Britney Spears herself.
“The Britney Spears Zone” is now open and has 10 interactive rooms where you can immerse yourself in everything Britney Spears. There are even tons of items donated by Britney herself.
Rooms within the museum are themed around Britney’s songs such as “Oops, I Did It Again,” “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “Stronger,” the fee for the 60-90 minute tour will cost you only $59.50.