Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star’s Security

Source: YouTube

A police report has been filed after an incident in which Britney Spears was slapped by the security detail for NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

It happened in Vegas as both were walking into a restaurant at the Aria hotel. Spears says in her account of what happened on social media that she wanted to congratulate him on his success and tried to get his attention by tapping him on the shoulder.

A witness says Britney was using a British accent saying “excuse me Sir…excuse me Sir”…and that she was backhanded slapped on the face knocking her sunglasses off. Wembanyama was aware there was a commotion but says security told him to keep walking. He didn’t realize the person involved was Spears until waking up to the news the next day.

