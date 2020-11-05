Britney Spears Files To Have Her Dad Permanently Removed From Her Conservatorship
So just after assuring fans on Instagram that she was the “happiest” she’s ever been…now we learn Britney Spears asked a judge to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, as a co-conservator of her estate ahead of a hearing later this month.
Britney previously requested that Bessemer Trust Company be the sole conservator of her estate moving forward. Her father consented to the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator, retaining him as the second party in charge in a letter filed last month. After Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group resigned in October as Britney’s business manager without prior notice to Britney, her dad hired a replacement, Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan. Britney claims he did this without consulting or advising her of the terms of Kane’s engagement or fees.
Britney’s attorney said, “The letter is a blatant attempt by James to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney’s objections, Tristar’s resignation and the appointment of Bessemer Trust. His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team.”
Because of James’ dealings with Bessemer Trust and Britney’s business manager, Britney’s attorney revealed that they will be “filing a petition to remove James as conservator of the estate.” The filing also requests that Jamie be “suspended immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust” as sole conservator.
The request will be discussed as part of the family’s Tuesday hearing.
MORE HERE