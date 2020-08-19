      Weather Alert

Britney Spears File Documents To Remove Her Dad As Her Conservator

Aug 19, 2020 @ 8:06am

Britney Spears requested to have her father removed as her conservator more than 12-years after he assumed the role… (after her public mental breakdown.)

Her attorney stated in a court filing in Los Angeles on Monday that Britney “is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person.”  In his place, she “strongly prefers” that her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year.”

However, the filing indicates that the singer does not want to end the conservatorship entirely, as fans have speculated amid the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
attorney Britney Spears conservator court documents jamie spears Jodi Montgomery
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE