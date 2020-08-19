Britney Spears File Documents To Remove Her Dad As Her Conservator
Britney Spears requested to have her father removed as her conservator more than 12-years after he assumed the role… (after her public mental breakdown.)
Her attorney stated in a court filing in Los Angeles on Monday that Britney “is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person.” In his place, she “strongly prefers” that her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year.”
However, the filing indicates that the singer does not want to end the conservatorship entirely, as fans have speculated amid the #FreeBritney movement on social media.
MORE HERE