Britney Spears’ Fiance Responds To Trolls Over Prenup

Britney Spears’ new fiancé, Sam Asghari, had jokes for trolls talking about their prenup. On his Instagram stories, Sam Asghari wrote
“Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup!”
“Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day,”
After Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, announced Sunday that they were getting married after nearly five-years of dating, fans flooded her Instagram with comments telling her to protect her $60 million fortune when she marries the personal trainer. Several fans even went so far as to call Asghari “the next K-Fed,” referencing Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15.