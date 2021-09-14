      Weather Alert

Britney Spears’ Fiance Responds To Trolls Over Prenup

Sep 14, 2021 @ 9:19am

Britney Spears’ new fiancé, Sam Asghari, had jokes for trolls talking about their prenup.  On his Instagram stories, Sam Asghari wrote

“Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” 

“Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day,” 

After Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, announced Sunday that they were getting married after nearly five-years of dating, fans flooded her Instagram with comments telling her to protect her $60 million fortune when she marries the personal trainer. Several fans even went so far as to call Asghari “the next K-Fed,” referencing Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15.

TAGS
Britney Spears engaged Instagram prenup Sam Asghari Trolls
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Missed Connections: McHottie and the Dog Walker
This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She's "Not A Morning Person"
Grimace From McDonald's Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook
Netflix's Horror Lineup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On