Britney Spears Fans Troll Justin Timberlake On The Chart

Source: YouTube

Justin Timberlake was all over the place with the release of his new single, “Selfish”, and appearance on late night TV and “SNL”, but Britney Spears fans made a little statement. They starting streaming her song “Selfish” from her Femme Fatale album to knock JT’s song out of the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart after one day.

If we REALLY want to make it interesting…NSYNC has a song called “Selfish”!

They are lashing out after Spears revealed their dirty laundry in her memoir last year, that included Timberlake insisting she abort their baby because he wasn’t ready to be a father.

His new album drops March 15th, so we’ll see how or if the Britney fans retaliate then!