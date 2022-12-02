99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Hitting Broadway In 2023

December 2, 2022 12:54PM EST
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

For all those times you were rewatching The Little Mermaid and thinking, “this could use more Britney…” A new Britney Spears-inspired musical is hitting Broadway in 2023.

According to Variety, the musical,

incorporates dozens of Spears songs — including “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic” — to revisit the story of Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid with a feminist twist.

Opening night is June 22, 2023 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre! Variety notes that Britney was not involved in the creation of this production. Do you think she’ll be into it?

