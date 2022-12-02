Britney Spears Fairytale Musical Hitting Broadway In 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

For all those times you were rewatching The Little Mermaid and thinking, “this could use more Britney…” A new Britney Spears-inspired musical is hitting Broadway in 2023.

Britney Spears-inspired musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ will open on Broadway in June at the Marquis Theatre. The show combines classic fairytale characters with hits from Spears’ discography, which have been licensed through publishers with the approval of her songwriters. pic.twitter.com/BKtdUPxgbd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2022

According to Variety, the musical,

incorporates dozens of Spears songs — including “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic” — to revisit the story of Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid with a feminist twist.

Opening night is June 22, 2023 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre! Variety notes that Britney was not involved in the creation of this production. Do you think she’ll be into it?