Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Gets 128 Days In Jail For Crashing Her Wedding

August 15, 2022 7:36AM EDT
Britney Spears’ ex-husband (of 55 hours), Jason Alexander, was sentenced to 128 days in a county jail after pleading no contest to aggravated trespassing and battery, both misdemeanors. This was all from his attempt to crash Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari back in June. Alexander was initially charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery, but struck a deal with Ventura County prosecutors for lesser misdemeanor charges.

Because Alexander already spent more than two months in county jail, his sentence will require no additional time before bars. However, he remains in custody for an outstanding felony grand theft warrant. 

