Britney Spears’ Dad Steps Down As Her Conservator

Sep 10, 2019 @ 9:13am

Britney Spears now has a new temporary conservator, her case manager, Jodie Montgomery.

It was made official yesterday after Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, requested to relinquish his powers of conservatorship due to personal health reasons.

Jamie filed the documents last week to step down at least through January 20, 2020 and handpicked Jodi, Brit’s case manager, to be his replacement, temporarily.

Once a court appointed evaluator files a report about Britney’s care and medications she was given, it could open the door for Kevin Federline and/or Lynne Spears to launch a challenge to Jamie returning to the conservatorship.

Jamie is currently under criminal investigation for allegedly getting physical with Britney’s 13-year-old son, Sean.

The judge appointed Jodi conservator until January 31, 2020, at which point Jamie could presumably return.

