Britney Spears’ Dad Out As Conservator

Sep 29, 2021 @ 7:53pm

Another big win in court for the #FreeBritney movement. Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, has been suspended as conservator and ordered to turn over any documents and records pertaining to the arrangement.

John Zabel has been named temporary conservator through December 31st as they move toward ending the conservatorship altogether.

Several documentaries are coming out detailing what her conservatorship has been like since 2008. Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, hate that they “only show nuggets” and “don’t even begin to describe the full story of what she has been through down the years.”

