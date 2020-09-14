Britney Spears’ Dad Does NOT Want The Conservatorship Open To The Public
The legal back-and-forth between Britney Spears and her dad, Jamie, over her conservatorship continues.
In court documents, Jamie responded to Britney and her attorney’s filing last week which asked the judge to deny his motions to seal parts of the ongoing conservatorship case of her estate.
Instead of making proceedings private, Britney and her legal team say they want to make the case “transparent” with her fans.
Jamie argues that the public does not need to know everything and says he is wanting to seal some aspects of the case to help his daughter keep parts of her life, her children’s lives, her medical details and her “susceptibility to undue influence” private.
Jamie further argues that before Britney can waive her right to privacy regarding her medical information and sensitive personal information “it must be determined that she has the capacity to understand the consequences of her waiver.”
A hearing for Britney’s voluntary conservatorship request is scheduled for November 10th.
