99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears Could Have Played A Role Done By Rachel McAdams

November 14, 2022 9:37AM EST
Share
Britney Spears Could Have Played A Role Done By Rachel McAdams
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Britney Spears arrives at the "The X Factor" Season 2 Premiere Party at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on September 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Surely we’ve all cried to the The Notebook (2004) before… Right? Well, it almost looked totally different. The cast included Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as the lead characters, but Britney Spears and Tom Cruise were almost cast.

E! News reports that Stephen Spielberg was set to direct the movie, and he wanted Cruise as his leading man, but due to scheduling conflicts, Cruise couldn’t commit, and the movie was on hold until Nick Cassavetes came on as director.

Britney was the top contender for “Allie,” and although she had little acting experience (hellllllo Crossroads from 2002), her name carried weight.

Another actress Cassavetes advocated for was Jessica Biel, “That’s one that I wanted so badly. I was in the middle of shooting Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and I auditioned with Ryan Gosling in my trailer—covered in blood. Nick Cassavetes put me through the wringer in an interesting, excitingly creative way. But there’s a million that get away,” said Biel.

Would it have been the same with Britney in place of Rachel? No chance.

More about:
2004
Britney Spears
celebrity news
Movies
Rachel McAdams
Ryan Gosling
The Notebook
Tom Cruise

POPULAR POSTS

1

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
4

Security Guard Wows The Crowd Performing With Dance Team
5

New Hometown Heroes Banners Are Going Up Next Year

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE