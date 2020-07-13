      Breaking News
Britney Spears Calls Out Her Haters On Instagram

Jul 13, 2020 @ 9:06am

Britney Spears’ Instagram is an unfiltered look at her life and features a lot of impromptu videos of her dancing. And things got really bizarre a few months ago when she admitted to burning her home gym down with candles. Oops…she did it again? She’s answered fan questions too..

 

 

Psss can you imagine a world supply of designer clothes 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳☺️ !!!!!!!!

Some have been hating on her a lot lately and yesterday, Britney responded.

 

Britney finished her caption by declaring that she just hopes to inspire people to be themselves, saying, “I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others…that’s the key to happiness!!!”

