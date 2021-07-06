Britney Spears Called 9-1-1 To Report Conservatorship Abuse The Night Before She Testified In Court

New details are coming to light in Britney Spears’ conservatorship in a report by The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino. Farrow and Tolentino spoke with her mother Lynne Spears, Jacqueline Butcher (a former family friend of the Spears’), Spears’ one-time housekeeper, former friend Sam Lufti, and a number of people who worked around her. One of the biggest bombshells is that this was put into place after a 10 minute hearing in 2008. Butcher told The New Yorker: “The whole process was maybe ten minutes. No one testified. No questions were asked.” Her mom and Butcher both say they thought they were helping, and that it would only last a couple of months. Conservatorships are usually only put into place for the elderly, so it is highly unusual for one to be used for someone so young. Butcher also said Jamie told Britney: “‘You’re fat. Daddy’s gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you’re gonna get back in shape.’” She also told The New Yorker that in the following weeks “Jamie wore Spears down.” “He would get all in her face—spittle was flying—telling her she was a whore and a terrible mother,” Butcher told The New Yorker. She got limited access to her kids, but Jamie “got rid of anyone his daughter had been close to,” including a housekeeper that Britney had grown close to.
It was recently reported that Spears has been pushing against the conservatorship since 2014, The New Yorker’s report reveals that she had complaints about her father Jamie’s role in the arrangement as early as 2008 (the same year the conservatorship began). “While hospitalized, she had contacted a lawyer named Adam Streisand,” Farrow and Tolentino write. “He represented her in a court hearing on February 4th [2008], attesting that Spears had a ‘strong desire’ that Jamie not be a conservator.”
Farrow and Tolentino report that on the night before Britney spoke at the conservatorship hearing, she called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse. Members of her team panicked and texted each other in a scramble to come up with a plan in the event ” she went rogue.”
