Britney Spears’ Book Almost Done And She’s “Not Holding Back”
April 17, 2023 8:46AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Britney Spears is writing her own story with the help of journalist and memoirist Sam Lanksy. It’s almost done and a source told Entertainment Tonight Britney is “not holding back!”
Spears got $15 million to do the book. From Justin Timberlake, to husband Sam Asghari and two marriages in between…and of course the family drama with her 13-year conservatorship. Britney has MUCH to discuss.
No word on when to expect it to go to print and get in stores, but we’ll keep you posted.
