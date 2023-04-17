99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears’ Book Almost Done And She’s “Not Holding Back”

April 17, 2023 8:46AM EDT
Britney Spears is writing her own story with the help of journalist and memoirist Sam Lanksy.  It’s almost done and a source told Entertainment Tonight Britney is “not holding back!”

Spears got $15 million to do the book. From Justin Timberlake, to husband Sam Asghari and two marriages in between…and of course the family drama with her 13-year conservatorship. Britney has MUCH to discuss.

 

No word on when to expect it to go to print and get in stores, but we’ll keep you posted.

