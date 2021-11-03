Britney Spears Blames Her MOM For Her Conservatorship: “She Secretly Ruined My Life”

Britney Spears slammed her mom, Lynne Spears, on Instagram, blaming her for “ruining her life” with her conservatorship.
Tonight on #ExtraTV: Britney Spears blames her father for torpedoing her fortune! Plus, her mom Lynne blasts her ex Jamie for his “complete control” over their superstar daughter. pic.twitter.com/M212Ccy3bA
— ExtraTV (@extratv) July 27, 2021
Tonight on #ExtraTV: Britney Spears blames her father for torpedoing her fortune! Plus, her mom Lynne blasts her ex Jamie for his “complete control” over their superstar daughter. pic.twitter.com/M212Ccy3bA
— ExtraTV (@extratv) July 27, 2021
She posted, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” on Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life,”
She also called out Lou Taylor who was Britney’s former business manager but no longer works with the family.
Britney later deleted the post, but in the meantime, her dad filed to “immediately terminate” the conservatorship. Attorneys for Jamie write, “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.” “This conservatorship should end. Now. There is no reason for another second of delay. Jamie is willing to stipulate to the immediate termination of the Conservatorship without reservation or exception.”
STORY HERE