Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again

Jan 7, 2022 @ 8:32am

Britney got all nakey on the ‘gram again, still celebrating her freedom from 13 years under a strict conservatorship.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

She shared a pair of mirror selfies to social media wearing nothing but a pair of white stockings and a lace choker with the caption: “Free woman energy has never felt better”.  It’s kind of shocking that Instagram hasn’t taken the post down for violating community standards, but we’ll see!

