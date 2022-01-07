Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again

Britney got all nakey on the ‘gram again, still celebrating her freedom from 13 years under a strict conservatorship.
She shared a pair of mirror selfies to social media wearing nothing but a pair of white stockings and a lace choker with the caption: “Free woman energy has never felt better”. It’s kind of shocking that Instagram hasn’t taken the post down for violating community standards, but we’ll see!
