Britney Spears Assures Fans She’s The “Happiest” She’s Ever Been

Britney Spears wants her fans to know she’s doing just “fine.” In an Instagram video posted Monday, she gives her fans a life update, referring to comments on her social media concerning her well-being and safety.
“Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” the 38-year-old says in the video. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”
“I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love,” she ends the short video. She followed that up by sharing a new photo of herself in a plaid top.
The first pic was taken over the weekend but the second one was a shot I took 3 months ago that I haven’t shared yet 💕📸💕!!!
