Britney Spears Assures Fans She’s The “Happiest” She’s Ever Been

Nov 3, 2020 @ 6:15am

Britney Spears wants her fans to know she’s doing just “fine.” In an Instagram video posted Monday, she gives her fans a life update, referring to comments on her social media concerning her well-being and safety.

 

“Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” the 38-year-old says in the video. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

“I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love,” she ends the short video.  She followed that up by sharing a new photo of herself in a plaid top.

 

 

