Britney Spears Asked Court To Immediately Remove Father As Conservator

Britney Spears’ attorney filed a petition Thursday asking the court to immediately remove her father as conservator, noting that an investigation may be required into his financial dealings while in control of her estate.
Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed to the singer’s case last month, asked the court to decide on the request to replace Jamie Spears as conservator as soon as possible. He said that Britney “continues to suffer ongoing harm each day that Mr. Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate — emotionally, psychologically, and financially.”
The filing said that “Mr. Spears has also enriched himself at the expense of his daughter,” noting that Jamie pays himself $2,000 more a month than he gives in allowance to his daughter — of her own money. He also allegedly objected to her taking a Hawaiian vacation last month, a dispute that “caused understandable anguish” for the singer.