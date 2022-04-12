      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant

Apr 11, 2022 @ 8:24pm

Britney took to Instagram to announce she is pregnant! She also referred to fiancé Sam Asghari as her husband…so is she already married too?

 

 

Her post said: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … My husband said, “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

She also added that she won’t be going out as much to try and avoid the paparazzi.

This will be baby number 3 for the 40-year-old singer. She has two sons, Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

 

