Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant

Britney took to Instagram to announce she is pregnant! She also referred to fiancé Sam Asghari as her husband…so is she already married too?
Her post said: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … My husband said, “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”
She also added that she won’t be going out as much to try and avoid the paparazzi.
This will be baby number 3 for the 40-year-old singer. She has two sons, Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
