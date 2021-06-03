Britney Shows Some Booty On Instagram

Britney Spears is often playful on her Instagram and dances a lot. But this time she posted a series of shots dancing in a neon yellow swimsuit, and shows more of her backside than normal!
“I never show my a— on Instagram,” Spears admitted, adding, “And no … I’m not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!!”
In case you were wondering if that’s really her writing her posts…it is. She confirmed that a couple of months ago.