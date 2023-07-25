99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney is Now a Part of the Billion Club

July 25, 2023 4:56AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Britney Spears is now officially the member of the Spotify Billions club. Britney scored her first billion-streaming song on the service on Sunday when her beloved 2003 hit “Toxic” reached the milestone.

She isn’t quite there on YouTube, but close!

Speaking of Spotify, as was expected, has finally raised the price of its premium music-streaming subscription in the U.S. to $10.99 per month, the first such price hike since the service launched in the country in 2011.

