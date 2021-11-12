Britney Free: Court Ends Conservatorship

The #FreeBritney movement has become a reality. Judge Brenda Penny ended the court-ordered arrangement during a hearing Friday, November 12th.
Her ruling follows the legal battle between Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her conservator last month for a role he’d held since 2008.
Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney
🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021
Confetti cannons going off as Britney supporters say she’s freed from her conservatorship #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/pLinP50KAf
— Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 12, 2021
Hours before the ruling, Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari, shared a quick video of Britney sporting a #FreeBritney t-shirt.
