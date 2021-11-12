      Weather Alert

Britney Free: Court Ends Conservatorship

Nov 12, 2021 @ 5:53pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

The #FreeBritney movement has become a reality. Judge Brenda Penny ended the court-ordered arrangement during a hearing Friday, November 12th.

Her ruling follows the legal battle between Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, who was suspended as her conservator last month for a role he’d held since 2008.

Hours before the ruling, Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari, shared a quick video of Britney sporting a #FreeBritney t-shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

TAGS
#freebritney Britney Spears conservatorship Sam Asghari
POPULAR POSTS
Sleigh All Day
Tragedy At Astroworld Festival
Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks
You Should Start Your Day Watching A Video Of An Adorable Baby Gorilla
Paul Rudd Is People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On