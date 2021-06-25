Britney Apologizes to Fans On Instagram For Pretending She Was Ok

BRITNEY SPEARS spoke out again yesterday, this time in an Instagram post.
She said “I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because it’s definitely not at all . . . and if you have read anything about me in the news this week you obviously really know now it’s not!!!! “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years . . . I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me . . . but honestly who doesn’t want to capture [their] Instagram in a fun light!!!! “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped . . . I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence . . . existence . . . and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked.”
The support for Britney continues to flood in…
