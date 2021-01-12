British Soccer Team’s Victory Song Is Adele ‘Someone Like You’
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Adele performs at The Gabba on March 4, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
An extremely minor league soccer team in Lancashire, England called Chorley Football Club has made it a point of singing Adele’s #1 hit “Someone Like You” every time they win. Over the weekend, they scored yet another victory, and the players — about half of them shirtless — posted a video of themselves in the locker room afterward, belting out the tune.
They tagged Adele in the post and she responded with a heart emoji.
