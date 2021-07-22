      Weather Alert

Brisbane To Host 2032 Olympic Games

Jul 22, 2021 @ 8:05am

It takes a LOT of prep to host something as massive as the Olympic Games…so Brisbane, Australia better get to work!

Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee members in an 11-minute live video link from his office.

To celebrate, there was a fireworks display in Brisbane that was broadcast to IOC members in their five-star hotel in Tokyo. Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

MORE HERE

