Brie Larson Joining The Fast & Furious Franchise

Vin Diesel has announced that Brie Larson has joined the Fast & Furious 10 cast with a pic on social media. He said, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image.” “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)
The movie will be in theaters May next year.