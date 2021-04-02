‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Is Already Bringing Shockers
Get your tissues cuz this one is gonna hurt!
Lady Whisteldown has reported that the Duke of Hastings will NOT be returning for season 2! This is not drill, Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings aka Mr. Hotpants will not be in season 2 of Bridgerton.
In a letter posted on Instagram, Lady Whistledown wrote, “we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence on screen but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”
Regé-Jean Page commented, “it’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege joining this family…the love is real and will just keep growing.” Then posted something similar on Twitter:
For the million dollar question, are you watching season 2?