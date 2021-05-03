‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Has Officially Begun Filming And The First Pictures Have Been Revealed
Get excited, dear readers, because ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 has officially begun filming! As we have heard from Lady Whistledown herself, this season will focus on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony Bridgerton AKA Jonathan Bailey!
Anthony Bridgerton will be finding his love this season with the lovely Simone Ashley playing the role of Kate Sharma. And while the Duke of Hastings will NOT be back for season 2, this is in fact just following the story line of the novels that the entire series is based on.