‘Bridgerton’ Is Now The Biggest Series EVER On Netflix
Even Lady Whistledown couldn’t have predicted this. In one months time, ‘Bridgerton’ is now the biggest series EVER on Netflix with over 82 million household having watched already!
While these stars may not have been very well known before ‘Bridgerton’, it’s safe to say their lives will never be the same again. Especially the dear Duke of Hastings.
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes have already confirmed season 2 centering around Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son. The series does follow along with a series of books, but there are HUGE differences if you decided to read them.