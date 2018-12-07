Bridezilla Insists on $1000 Dress Code Based on Guests Weight

The latest bridezilla could be the worst of the worst from 2018 when you consider the dress code requirements she’s putting out there.

You remember the bride who canceled her wedding because people wouldn’t pay $1500 to attend, right? Well the bride you’re about to meet just made the $1500 beggar look like a saint. A facebook message from the bride was shared on Reddit and lets just say she’s clearly out of her mind.

In the facebook message, she makes note that everyone attending (including the children) must be dressed in very specific attire based on their gender and weight. Additionally, each guest must spend at least $1000 on their look. Oh…and your have a year to plan all of this so there are no excuses.

