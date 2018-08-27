Bridezilla Cancels Wedding Because Nobody Would Pay To Attend

Susan called off her wedding and broke up with her fiancee’ all because neither her friends nor family wanted to pay $1500 to attend her wedding.

Susan was raised on a farm and dated the same man since they were in highschool. They had a child at 20 and planned to have a fairy tale wedding. They saved up some cash of their own to pay for the wedding but needed an additional $1500 from each guest in order to really make it the wedding she wanted.

When nobody would give her $1500 to attend her wedding, she called the whole thing off, broke up with her fiancee, and then took to Facebook with probably the worst Facebook post ever. It’s filled with all kinds of nasty stuff that I can’t post her. So, to read her paranoid, entitled and very angry Facebook post…

